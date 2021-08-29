Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

