Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading 1% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

