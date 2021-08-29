PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 8.9% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.68. 44,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,048,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
