PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 8.9% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.68. 44,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,048,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.