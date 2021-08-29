Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36. Puma has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.