Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 29th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

