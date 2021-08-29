Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 29th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PCLI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Protocall Technologies
