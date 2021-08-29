ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 483,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,877,499 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

