Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading Down 18.3%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM)’s stock price fell 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 103,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

