Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 33,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

