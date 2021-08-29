Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 26,387 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,678,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 162,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,847. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

