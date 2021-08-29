Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $7.22 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 173,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 1,189,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,866. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,916 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

