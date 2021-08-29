Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.44 Million in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 127,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

