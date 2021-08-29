Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.43 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Freshpet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,113. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

