Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,102. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.