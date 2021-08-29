Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 519,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,925. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

