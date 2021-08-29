Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

PRAX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $887.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

