PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

