PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells $13,532.30 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $13,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

