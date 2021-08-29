PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:PTE remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

