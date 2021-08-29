Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

