Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Pigeon stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

