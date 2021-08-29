Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Pigeon stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29.
About Pigeon
