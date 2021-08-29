Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,276,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 12,110,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHGUF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
PHGUF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Friday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.69.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.
