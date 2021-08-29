Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,045 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 32,924,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

