PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PRT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.64. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

