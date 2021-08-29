Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The firm has a market cap of $780.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

