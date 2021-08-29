People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from People Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

People Infrastructure Company Profile

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

