Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.55 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). 2,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 165,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.17. The company has a market cap of £18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

