PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $201,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.