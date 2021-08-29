Paycor HCM Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYCR. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $37.66 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

