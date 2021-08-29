Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $84,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

