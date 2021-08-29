Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

