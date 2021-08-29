Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 24.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patriot Transportation stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.