Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.92. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

