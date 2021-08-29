Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $1,107,730.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.