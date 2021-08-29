Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

