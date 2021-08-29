Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,068,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,769,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 349,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66.

