Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $292.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

