Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $45.81.

