Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML opened at $832.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $740.79. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77. The company has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

