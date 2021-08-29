Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. BOKF NA increased its position in CBRE Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

