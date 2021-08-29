Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

