Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

VRTX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

