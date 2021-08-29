Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,410 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 763,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 485,677 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,601 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86.

