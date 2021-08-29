Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 199.8% in August

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 1,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 3.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

