Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 7,900 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up 4.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.57% of Onto Innovation worth $91,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $30,757,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $26,756,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 403,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.