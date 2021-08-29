Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 220,113 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,113 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,946 shares of company stock worth $556,767 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 991,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

