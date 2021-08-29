Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.22% of Fluidigm worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluidigm by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.10. 521,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,918. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $540.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. Equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

