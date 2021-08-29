Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $23.48 Million Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.48% of NeoPhotonics worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 292,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,200. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

