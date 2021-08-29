Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 2,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,136. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

