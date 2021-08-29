Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 133,700 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. Cohu comprises 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cohu were worth $40,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

