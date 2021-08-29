Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,800 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 326,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

